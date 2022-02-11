NatWest expected to show juicy profits amid interest rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest expected to show juicy profits amid interest rate hikes

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:53 pm
The bank bounced back from the pandemic last year (Tim Goode/PA)
The bank bounced back from the pandemic last year (Tim Goode/PA)

NatWest is expected to have swung to a profit in a convincing way when it reports its full year results next Friday.

The bank, which owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank among others, will present a multibillion-pound profit, analysts expect.

As the business made a £3.6 billion pre-tax profit in the first nine months of 2021, anything less than a massive improvement from the £351 million loss it made in 2020 will be very unexpected.

Analysts forecast that operating profit before tax will reach just above £4 billion, including a £438 million profit over the last three months of the year.

It would be the worst quarter of the year “although that is relatively normal for banks as they tend to clean up and clear out their books in the final three-month period”, said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

The results come amid rising interest rates around the world. Earlier this month the Bank of England upped its base rate for the second time in less than two months.

“Interest rate hikes are bad news for most businesses, but not banks,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Since they make money on what they can charge customers versus the rate they receive on deposits, the benefits will soon start to stack up.

“We’re therefore expecting a reasonably spritely tone from NatWest Group.”

It has been a good year to be a NatWest shareholder.

In the last 12 months shares have soared 44%, much higher than the 17% that the FTSE 100 has seen overall, Ms Hewson pointed out.

Shareholders might be hopeful that NatWest can repeat their performance from the last quarter when profits were around £400 million higher than exports had predicted.

But a large part of this was due to the release of £242 million that the bank had set aside into a rainy day fund to cover loans that might have gone bad during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Operating profits in the first nine months of the financial year were buoyed by the release of £949 million, which had been put aside in case people defaulted on their loans during the worst of the pandemic,” Ms Lund-Yates said.

“This time around, this helpful tailwind won’t be blowing as strongly so we’ll be keenly focused on the underlying profit figure.

“Finally, it will be the outlook statement we’re interested in. Rising inflation has tended to dent consumer confidence as household incomes don’t go as far.

“That could lead to a reduction in customers spending on credit, which then affects banks.”

NatWest also put aside £294 million to cover a fine it was expecting for money laundering. The fine was finally set at £264 million.

