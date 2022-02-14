Formula 1 to hit high streets with plans for immersive venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Formula 1 to hit high streets with plans for immersive venues

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:03 am
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the 2021 driver’s championship (Tim Goode/PA)
Formula 1 has joined forces with the founder of Flight Club and Puttshack to launch ambitious plans for a series of entertainment venues with motor-racing simulators across the UK.

Adam Breeden, founder and chief executive of Kindred Concepts, said the company that runs the international motor-racing series has taken an undisclosed investment into the proposed chain of leisure venues, which are “aimed at absolutely everyone, whether you are an F1 fan or not”.

Full details of the venues have yet to be announced but the sites will incorporate F1 simulators where punters can compete alongside bars and dining offers.

Adam Breeden, chief executive and co-founder of Kindred Concepts (Kindred/PA)

Mr Breeden told the PA news agency that the format will take some influence from his other competitive socialising venues, which also include table tennis chain Bounce.

Competitive socialising concepts have rapidly expanded in recent years, growing rapidly as demand for traditional casual dining and retail experiences have come under pressure.

Formula 1 and Kindred said they are targeting “as many as 30 venues” to be rolled out globally through the exclusive partnership over the next five years.

The first site is due to be opened at the One New Change shopping and leisure development, run by LandSec, in Central London in the final quarter of 2022.

Kindred, which is backed by entertainment industry investor Imbiba, will operate the venue alongside Formula 1.

Mr Breedon also founded the Puttshack chain of venues (Kindred/PA)

“When people come to one of our venues we have to wow them, and this new concept is going to take people’s breath away,” Mr Breeden said.

“With our knowledge of creating best-in-class concepts and operations, and the strength of the Formula One brand, we are going to break barriers in competitive socializing.

“It will marry cutting-edge technology, a premium food and beverage offering, and a visually stimulating setting, with the unrivalled glamour and excitement of F1, to create an unforgettable, adrenaline-fueled experience.”

The first location will open at the One New Change shopping centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ben Pincus, director of commercial partnership at Formula 1, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with best-in-class operators on this global opportunity, which will create an incredible entertainment experience for a worldwide audience, and a go-to hospitality venue for Formula 1 fans and non-fans alike.

“The racing simulators will bring to life the experience of driving a Formula 1 car in a high-octane, stylish and fun environment, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy and get closer to the world of F1.”

Mr Breeden said the group already has a pipeline of target locations in the UK, US and other markets but also believes there is potential for joint ventures further afield for the format.

