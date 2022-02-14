People who regularly feel lonely more likely to have been scammed, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People who regularly feel lonely more likely to have been scammed, survey finds

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:03 am
People who sometimes feel lonely are also more likely to have been scammed, research suggests (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Loneliness levels have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, with 17% of people saying they have no interaction with friends or family in a typical week, nearly tripling from 6% before March 2020.

A quarter (25%) of those who have experienced loneliness or social isolation at least once a week also said they had been scammed, the research found.

This compared with 21% of people generally who said they had fallen for a scam at some point.

Of those who had been conned, 8% said it was a romance scam.

Ed Fisher, head of fraud policy at Nationwide Building Society, said: “People looking for love need to protect their wallet as well as their hearts by looking out for any warning signs, doing their own background checks, and talking about their relationships with other friends and family, who have their best interests at heart.”

Even if they suspected the motives of the person they were chatting to online, more than one in 10 (12%) people said they would carry on engaging with them.

Feelings of loneliness and social isolation also play a role, with nearly a fifth (17%) of those who experience one or both at least once a week saying they would carry on chatting despite their suspicions.

Nearly half (45%) of those surveyed said they spend more time interacting on social media than in person.

While more than four fifths (82%) of people said they had experienced spells of loneliness or social isolation at some point, a fifth (20%) experience feelings of loneliness on a daily basis.

Young adults were also particularly likely to say they felt lonely or isolated.

More than nine in 10 (93%) 18 to 34-year-olds admit to feeling socially isolated or having feelings of loneliness on occasion – 11 percentage points higher than the average across all age groups.

Nationwide launched a “scam checker service” in September last year that enables its members to check a payment they are worried about either in branch or by calling 0800 030 4057. If the payment is given the go ahead and the member is scammed, Nationwide said it will fully reimburse the loss.

More than 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK.

