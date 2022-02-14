Glasgow named best city for a small business to be based

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow named best city for a small business to be based

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:49 am
Aerial view of Glasgow, as it has been named the best city for a small business to be based (Richard McCarthy/PA)
Aerial view of Glasgow, as it has been named the best city for a small business to be based (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Glasgow has been named the best city for a small business to be based, with London not featuring in the top 25, according to a new report.

A study based on average wages, travel times, house prices and jobs, also suggested that Manchester and Derby were among the best places in the UK for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Glasgow scored high on a short average commute as well as the growth of small businesses in recent years, said small business lender iwoca.

Its research marked down London because of high house prices and lengthy commutes to work.

Aerial views of the London skyline
London did not make the top 25 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Other cities in the top 10 included Liverpool, Newcastle upon Tyne, Dundee and Southampton.

Christoph Rieche, iwoca chief executive, said: “The pandemic has fundamentally changed the life choices we make.

“It has changed the way we work, where we want to be based and has made many people across the country consider if their current career or company they work for is the right one for them.

“The big corporations grab the headlines and have the profile, but it’s the small businesses who are making this country tick.

“It’s really promising to see so many smaller towns and cities feature so prominently in our research of top spots for SME jobs.

“Britain’s thriving small businesses can be found in all corners of this country, creating jobs that make a real difference to communities, supporting the growth of local economies.”

