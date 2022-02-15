Volatility is good for us, says Plus500 boss, as markets hit by Ukraine fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volatility is good for us, says Plus500 boss, as markets hit by Ukraine fears

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 12:13 pm
Customers flock to invest during volatile times (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The boss of Plus500 has said that his company will benefit from the volatility caused by tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as the business reported a drop-off from high profits in 2020, which were pushed upwards by pandemic volatility.

David Zruia, who runs the online trading company, said that wars and other major global events spark volatility in markets, which draws customers into investing their money.

“Of course, volatility is good for us. Whenever there is volatility, there is interest from customers – both from new customers to register and existing customers – to trade,” he told the PA news agency.

“We hope for peace. But we do enjoy the volatility that is being driven by all this news.”

He added: “History shows that always extraordinary global events, invasions, wars, usually cause higher volatility.”

It comes as the business revealed plans to return another 55 million dollars (£41 million) to investors by buying back their shares.

The business said that pre-tax profit dropped 26% between 2020 and 2021 to 386.4 million dollars (£285 million).

Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 18%, but is still more than double its level before the pandemic.

Mr Zruia said: “Plus500 delivered another excellent operational and financial performance in 2021 and we made significant progress with our strategic road map to develop our position as a leading global multi-asset fintech group.

“Our future growth will be delivered through continued development of our technology, particularly in relation to driving customer retention, successfully obtaining new operating licences and launching new products.

“These growth opportunities will be achieved by continued organic investments in our business and through additional acquisitions.”

