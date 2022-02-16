Government urged to create electric car charge watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Government urged to create electric car charge watchdog

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 7:27 am
The Government should create an independent watchdog to regulate electric car charging prices and ensure widespread chargepoints across the UK, an industry group has said (John Walton/PA)
The Government should create an independent watchdog to regulate electric car charging prices and ensure widespread chargepoints across the UK, an industry group has said (John Walton/PA)

The Government should create an independent watchdog to regulate electric car charging prices and ensure widespread chargepoints across the UK, an industry group has said.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show plug-in vehicles accounted for more than one in six new cars registered in the UK last year.

The SMMT said in a statement on Wednesday growth is moving much faster than the rollout of charging points, particularly in the north of England compared to the south.

The industry has called for the creation of a new regulatory body called the Office of Charging – Ofcharge – to monitor the market, including charging price levels and affordability, and to enforce regulated minimum standards.

“This would keep the consumer at the heart of infrastructure planning and rollout to ensure every region of the UK is in readiness for the end of sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, with a unified approach bringing together drivers, chargepoint operators, energy companies and local authorities,” the SMMT said in a statement.

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the industry “needs more than automotive investment” to achieve the transition smoothly.

He said: “Our plan puts the consumer at the heart of this transition, assuring them of the best possible experience backed by an independent regulator.

“With clear, equivalent targets and support for operators and local authorities that match consumer needs, Government can ensure the UK has a chargepoint network that makes electric mobility a reality for all, cutting emissions, driving growth and supporting consumers across the UK.”

It comes after research released last month found electric car owners face a “postcode lottery” when it comes to the cost of using council-owned charging points.

Figures for more than 400 councils obtained by British Gas showed 21 councils across England and Wales allow motorists to top up their batteries for free, while drivers in other areas are charged up to £4 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal