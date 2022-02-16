72% fall in telephone banking fraud attempts recorded by HSBC UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
72% fall in telephone banking fraud attempts recorded by HSBC UK

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 3:02 pm
HSBC UK has recorded a 72% fall in telephone banking fraud attempts at the start of this year compared with January 2021 (Charlotte Ball/PA)
HSBC UK has recorded a big fall in fraudsters attempting to get through its security systems by phoning the bank pretending to be its customers.

The bank’s voice biometrics system, Voice ID, identified 370 calls made by fraudsters in January 2022 – down by 72% from 1,340 in January 2021.

In total, around 7,000 fraudulent calls were identified by the bank in 2021, down from 11,905 in 2020.

Voice ID is used to verify customers using HSBC UK’s telephone banking service.

The technology detects if the voice matches that which is held on file for the customer and so indicates whether or not the caller is genuine.

Around 50,000 fraudulent calls have been recorded by Voice ID since the introduction of the technology in 2016.

The bank said the number of telephone payment fraud victims it recorded last month was also down by 60% compared with January 2021.

Customers need to opt in to Voice ID to use it and 3.2 million customers are currently registered.

David Callington, head of fraud at HSBC UK, said: “Fraudsters may attempt to impersonate customers by stealing or guessing personal information to pass security checks – but it’s extremely difficult to replicate someone’s voice.”

He added: “It’s a constant challenge to keep ahead of the scammers. Although telephone fraud is decreasing, APP (authorised push payment fraud or bank transfer) scams are on the rise so it’s important for customers to stay vigilant.

“Whilst we have an expert team detecting fraud, customers can help themselves by registering for Voice ID and continuing to take note of all scam warnings when completing payments online.”

