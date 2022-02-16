M&S increases minimum pay to £10 an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&S increases minimum pay to £10 an hour

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 3:32 pm
M&S is raising its minimum wage for staff to £10 an hour (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S is raising its minimum wage for staff to £10 an hour (Charlotte Ball/PA)

Marks & Spencer is to raise its minimum pay for staff to £10 an hour and boost health benefits for workers.

It comes as labour shortages continue to drive wages higher across the retail and hospitality sectors.

The high street giant confirmed its new minimum wage – which would put the retailer above the new minimum wage of £9.50 for workers over 23 – will come into force in April.

M&S said it will also raise its minimum rate in London to £11.25 an hour.

The new £10 national base rate of pay will put it on par with a host of rival retailers including Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, which have risen rates in recent months.

Workers at M&S will also benefit from an extended benefit package, including access to a virtual GP service, health check screening and advice on financial management.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: “M&S is always at its best when we’ve put our people at the heart of it.

“The contribution our teams have made to support our customers and each other every day through some really challenging times has been remarkable.

“By once again increasing our investment into one of the best all round reward offers for store colleagues across retail, we’re making sure that every colleague, whatever they do and wherever they work, is properly rewarded and supported at M&S.”

New figures from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday revealed that average pay in the UK grew by 4.3% in the final quarter of last year, but this is currently outstripped by inflation, which has soared by 5.5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal