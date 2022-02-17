UK cybersecurity sector revenue exceeds £10 billion, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK cybersecurity sector revenue exceeds £10 billion, figures show

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:03 am
The UK’s cybersecurity sector generated revenue of more than £10bn over the last financial year and created more than 6,000 jobs, new figures show (Tim Goode/PA)
The UK’s cybersecurity sector generated revenue of more than £10 billion over the last financial year and created more than 6,000 jobs, new figures show.

The Annual Cyber Sector Report, released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), said revenue rose 14% on the previous year to £10.1 billion.

It said the sector contributed around £5.3 billion to the UK economy in 2021 – up a third – and employment was up 13%, with more than 6,000 jobs created, alongside what the report called record levels of external investment with more than £1 billion in funding raised.

The figures show that around 52,700 people are now working in the cyber industry in the UK, with 1,838 active cybersecurity firms in the country.

The report noted that more than half of these companies are based outside London and the South East, with growth noted in particular in the North East and East Midlands.

The rise comes amid an increase in focus and investment in the cybersecurity sector following the publication of the Government’s National Cyber Strategy, which aims to boost cyber skills and encourage further growth in the sector.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Cybersecurity firms are major contributors to the UK’s incredible tech success story.

“Hundreds of British firms from Edinburgh to Bristol are developing and selling cutting-edge cyber tools around the world that make it safer for people to live and work online.

“We are investing in skills training and business initiatives to help the UK go from strength to strength as a global cyber power and open up the sector to people from all walks of life.”

