Home Business UK and abroad

Families ‘keen for three-generation holidays after separation during pandemic’

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:03 am
People are keen to take more inter-generational holidays since the pandemic, a survey has suggested (Ben Birchall/PA)
People are keen to take more inter-generational holidays since the pandemic, a survey has suggested (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than a third of holidaymakers intend to take more trips with multiple generations of their family in the coming years after months spent separated from loved ones during the pandemic, a survey has suggested.

Following tough restrictions on movement and meeting up since the coronavirus outbreak began, some 39% of people who responded said the experience had made them value time with extended family more.

The research, commissioned by UK and Ireland firm Clayton Hotels, found that almost 37% of people planned to take more three-generation – so-called 3G – trips during the next five years.

The survey, carried out online with 2,000 people across the UK by Opinion Matters over the course of six days in January, found that just over a quarter (26%) of people have already booked such a holiday.

More than a third (35%) of respondents said they were looking forward to an inter-generational holiday to help them create lasting memories, while 32% said they think multi-generational trips help strengthen family relationships, according to the research.

Karen Halpin, marketing communications manager for the Dalata Hotel Group – which owns Clayton Hotels, said: “It was interesting to read that over 20% of people across the UK were desperate to make up for lost time by seeing family more in 2022 and fantastic to see that over 26% have already made plans to do so.”

