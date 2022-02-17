Google reveals plans to bring Privacy Sandbox to Android

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Google reveals plans to bring Privacy Sandbox to Android

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 9:19 am
Google said the move will change the way advertisers can track users across different apps on mobile (PA)
Google has announced plans to bring its Privacy Sandbox to the Android mobile operating system as part of efforts it says will improve user privacy.

The technology giant said it is beginning a “multi-year initiative” to introduce the new system and will change the way advertisers can track users across different apps on mobile.

Google’s announcement follows a similar plan already outlined for the firm’s Chrome web browser. It also comes after Apple introduced similar tools that block the ability of apps to track their users outside of their own app as a way of building a profile of their habits for advertising purposes.

Google said it was taking a less “blunt” approach to ad privacy than other platforms and wants to “develop effective and privacy-enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile”.

Anthony Chavez, Google’s vice-president for product management and Android security and privacy, said in a blog post: “Today, we’re announcing a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new, more private advertising solutions.

“Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.

“We’re also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs.

“The Privacy Sandbox on Android builds on our existing efforts on the web, providing a clear path forward to improve user privacy without putting access to free content and services at risk.”

Last week, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority accepted Google’s plans for Privacy Sandbox on Chrome following concerns that the changes could enhance Google’s dominant position in online advertising, with third parties no longer able to track users and get an insight into their online browsing interests.

