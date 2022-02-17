Starbucks cuts back sale of Fairtrade coffee in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Starbucks cuts back sale of Fairtrade coffee in UK

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 3:29 pm
Starbucks is cutting ties with Fairtrade accreditation for coffee from its UK coffee shops (Yui Mok/PA)
Starbucks is cutting back on the amount of Fairtrade coffee it sells in the UK in a new blow to the Fairtrade Foundation.

The US-based coffee shop chain told Fairtrade at a meeting late last year that it will be reducing the amount of coffee it purchases from Fairtrade suppliers.

It is understood that Starbucks will retain its Fairtrade supplies for certain blends of coffee but has axed relationships with other suppliers.

The change will reduce the 12-year partnership between Fairtrade UK and Starbucks.

Coffee farming in Sumatra
A farmer holding coffee beans (James Robinson/Fairtrade Foundation/PA)

Fairtrade said the chain will continue to purchase its coffee globally but will reduce purchasing in Europe as part of changes to the firm’s supply chain.

Peg Willingham, executive director of Fairtrade America, which leads the global relationship with Starbucks, said: “Starbucks remains a valued partner of Fairtrade both in the UK and globally.

“Starbucks has confirmed it will continue purchasing Fairtrade coffee globally, and that there will be a gradual reduction of some commitments over time in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as they look to increase their focus on their own in-house programme.

“Starbucks’ longstanding sourcing partnership with Fairtrade has made a significant impact in the livelihoods of farming communities – especially in Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Peru and Brazil – where farmers have faced many challenges in recent years as a result of the pandemic and climate change.”

A Starbucks spokeswoman said: “As outlined in a recent meeting between Starbucks and Fairtrade, we will reduce the amount of Fairtrade coffee we purchase in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity practices programme.

“That said, we value our longstanding relationship with Fairtrade and the work they do to support smallholder farmers and we will continue to purchase Fairtrade coffee globally.”

It is the latest blow to Fairtrade after KitKat severed its ties with the organisation in 2020.

