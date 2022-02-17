Tube workers set for above inflation pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tube workers set for above inflation pay rise

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 5:13 pm
Above inflation pay rise expected for Tube workers under long term agreement (Nick Ansell/PA)
London Underground workers are set to receive an above inflation pay rise under the final year of a long-term agreement.

The figure will be based on RPI inflation for February, which will be published in March, plus 0.2%.

January’s inflation figure was 7.8%.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: “We will shortly be entering the fourth year of the pay agreement covering staff on London Underground contracts.

“This binding agreement was made before anyone could have predicted the pandemic’s effects on our finances or the 30-year high inflationary levels that we are now experiencing.

“As per the agreement, the amount of the pay increase for 2022/23 will be based on the RPI figure for February, which will be published in March.

“As with previous years, we would therefore expect to be able to confirm implementation timelines in April.

“In the meantime we continue to focus on supporting London’s recovery and on making our organisation even more efficient.”

TfL is obliged to honour the agreement, despite the unforeseeable rise in inflation over the last year.

An emergency funding deal between the Government and Transport for London was extended earlier this month until midnight on Friday.

Talks have been held to try to reach a long-term funding agreement, with London’s mayor Sadiq Khan warning there will be a big impact on transport services in the capital without a deal.

