Strikes to go ahead in three separate rail disputes

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:03 am
The RMT is going ahead with three separate strikes this weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
The RMT is going ahead with three separate strikes this weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rail workers are to stage strikes this weekend in three separate disputes over issues including pay and rosters.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a series of rows with train operators which have sparked industrial action.

RMT members working as conductors on the TransPennine Express (TPE) will walk out for 24 hours on Sunday over pay, which will lead to a number of services being disrupted.

Football fans travelling to the Leeds v Manchester United game will be among those affected.

An amended timetable will be in place, with a “significant” reduction in services.

TPE urged customers to consider if their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if possible.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TPE, said: “This will be the second weekend that the RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys.

“We are going to do all we can to keep people moving under difficult circumstances but, as with last Sunday, we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service.

“We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible.

“Anyone planning on using the train this Sunday is urged to only do so if they absolutely have to.”

Train managers and senior conductors on CrossCountry will be striking on Saturday in a long-running battle over jobs and safety.

The company said there will be a “very limited” timetable, with the cancellation of many services.

“Customers are strongly advised to alter their plans and avoid travelling on Saturday,” said a statement.

RMT members on London Underground’s Night Tube will again be taking action from Friday in a deadlocked dispute over shifts.

Overnight strikes are planned on the Central and Victoria lines every Friday and Saturday until mid June.

Transport for London (TfL) said that since changes to rosters were implemented, they have been a positive change for the organisation and staff, helping to make it a fairer place to work and bringing back the Night Tube.

TfL said it had been running a good Night Tube service on previous strike days.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The common thread that runs through these three disputes is a refusal by RMT members to accept that the employer can hammer down on pay, safety, jobs and working conditions at will.

“‎They are about the defence of livelihoods, working conditions, safety and agreements that the management side are seeking to rip apart regardless of the implications for both staff and passengers.

“The other common thread is the abject failure to engage in serious talks. RMT stands ready for genuine negotiations on all fronts but in the meantime our action goes ahead exactly as planned.”

