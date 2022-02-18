Cineworld in agreement to delay payments to disgruntled Regal shareholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cineworld in agreement to delay payments to disgruntled Regal shareholders

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 9:15 am
Cineworld is seeking to maximise available cash (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cineworld has announced an agreement to delay final payments to frustrated former shareholders of its US cinema chain Regal.

The debt-laden cinema operator confirmed the move on Friday as it seeks to maximise available cash.

In September, the London-listed business said it would pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US business.

The acquisition of Regal transformed Cineworld into the world’s second largest cinema operator.

Cineworld, which took on significant debt as part of the £2.4 billion takeover, said it has received a three-month extension to pay the remaining 79.3 million dollars of its agreement to Regal shareholders in instalments by June 30.

Cineworld cinema
The acquisition of Regal transformed Cineworld into the world’s second largest cinema operator (PA)

The cinema operator is separately embroiled in a legal dispute over its botched move to buy Canadian chain Cineplex.

Cineworld has appealed against a court ruling in December that stated the UK-listed chain must pay out 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million).

Cineworld attempted a takeover of the Canadian chain prior to the pandemic but pulled out once the sector’s future was plunged into doubt due to the impact of Covid-19.

The initial court ruling saw Cineworld shares plunge nearly 30% at points, but no cash has been paid out whilst both sides await the next step of the court process.

The latest announcement comes as movie-watchers return to cinemas in strong numbers following the relaxation of restrictions in many regions.

