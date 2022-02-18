Asos confirms move to main London Stock Exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Asos confirms move to main London Stock Exchange

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 1:45 pm
Asos to move to main market. (Asos / PA)
Asos has confirmed it will join the main London Stock Exchange from next Tuesday.

The move ends 20 years of the online fashion brand trading its shares on the junior AIM stock market, which bosses have resisted leaving previously.

Moving from the junior to main market involves greater scrutiny and signing up to additional rules.

Following the move to the main market, Asos will look for a new chief executive to replace Nick Beighton (pictured), who left last year. (Asos / PA)

But it also opens up companies to a greater pool of investors because some will only put their money into businesses listed on the main market.

Asos will hope the move allows it to continue expansion ambitions, with particular focus on overseas sales.

The move was one of the first decisions taken by Asos’s new chairman Ian Dyson, who replaced Adam Crozier last November.

His next step will be to find a new chief executive after former boss Nick Beighton left following a profit warning.

Interim chief Mat Dunn said: “Asos has set out a clear plan to deliver an ambitious growth strategy over the next three to four years and to deliver on the sizeable opportunities ahead for our business.

“Against this backdrop, the time is now right to move to the Main Market.”

He confirmed no new shares would be issued when they start trading on the FTSE main market from Tuesday morning at 8am.

