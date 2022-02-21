Cost of insolvencies to Government halved in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cost of insolvencies to Government halved in 2021

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Commuters near London Bridge, in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Commuters near London Bridge, in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The amount paid by the Government to workers because their employers went bust was cut in half last year, according to new analysis.

The Insolvency Service paid out £228.28 million from the National Industry Fund to people who lost their jobs as a result of administrations, liquidations or other insolvencies.

The figures, released following a Freedom of Information Act by real estate advisory firm Altus Group, showed a sharp decline on payment from 2020 as Treasury financial support helped many firms avoid collapse.

Payments in 2021 showed a £225.09 million fall, around 49.6%, from the £453.37 million paid during 2020.

A total of £146.19 million was paid out in redundancy pay whilst £46.53 million was for money that would have been earned working a notice, the data revealed.

It also said that £18.65 million went on unpaid holiday pay and £16.91 million on outstanding payments for wages, overtime and commission owed.

The slump reflected a 65% plunge in compulsory liquidations in 2021 compared with the previous year, while administrations dropped 48% to the lowest figure in almost 20 years.

The annual number of CVAs (Company Voluntary Arrangements), a controversial restructuring tool, were also at their lowest levels since 1993.

Experts said this heavy reduction in the number of insolvencies, and workers impacted as a result, was driven by support measures such as furlough and Covid loan schemes.

Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus Group, said: “Fiscal and other support measures that were put in place by Government, including temporary restrictions on the use of statutory demands and certain winding-up petitions, have all played their part getting businesses through the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal