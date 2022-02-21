Martin Lewis urges people to check whether they could save on prescription costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin Lewis urges people to check whether they could save on prescription costs

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:03 am
More than one million people in England paid more than they needed to for prescriptions in the year to April 2021, according to MoneySavingExpert.com (picture posed by model/Chris Ison/PA)
More than one million people in England paid more than they needed to for prescriptions in the year to April 2021, according to MoneySavingExpert.com.

On average, they missed out on savings of around £40 – because a certificate could have capped their costs.

MoneySavingExpert said people can buy an NHS prescription “season ticket” which would enable them to save money typically if they tend to pay for more than one prescription per month.

MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis is urging people with more than one prescription a month – including those with chronic conditions – to check the savings they could potentially be making.

It obtained the figures from the NHS Business Services Authority via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Martin Lewis
Consumer champion Martin Lewis said it is frustrating to hear that many people are still paying more than they need to (Steve Parsons/PA)

In total, 1,063,648 people paid for at least 12 prescriptions in the 2020/21 financial year, with 16 being purchased on average.

At the time, an annual season ticket – called a prescription prepayment certificate (PPC), which covers the cost of all pharmacy-dispensed medication for one year – cost £106, while a single prescription cost £9.15.

This left patients in England who paid each time overspending by £40 on average over the year – totalling £43 million – the consumer help website said.

It said these season tickets are worth checking now as prescription and PPC prices tend to rise each April, although the costs for the 2022/23 financial year have not been announced yet.

Patients can buy a PPC by card or direct debit on the NHS Business Services Authority website or by calling 0300 330 1341. A PPC can also be purchased in person at many pharmacies.

The number of people who could have saved buying an annual PPC has risen steadily for each of the past six years. It is the third year running that more than one million patients could have saved money using one, MoneySavingExpert said.

The FOI data also revealed that there were 2,456,160 PPCs purchased in total in the 2020/21 financial year, including both annual and three-month applications.

Mr Lewis said: “England is the only one of the four UK nations that charges for prescriptions, and so it’s frustrating to hear that many people are still paying more than they need to.

“We need to spread the word to anyone who regularly gets prescriptions – including some with chronic illnesses – to check out prepayment certificates.

“These season tickets cap what you need to pay, as for a one-off payment, you get unlimited prescriptions for either three months or a year.

“My simple rule of thumb is if you get more than one prescription a month on average – these are the cheapest way. And someone getting, say, two prescriptions a month would save over £100 a year.”

In April 2021, prescription costs rose to £9.35 and annual PPC costs rose to £108.10. Alternatively, a three-month season ticket costs £30.25, which could save someone cash if they buy four or more prescriptions during that time.

MoneySavingExpert said patients should always check first if they qualify for an exemption to avoid paying entirely. The NHS has an online tool to check entitlement, including those who receive tax credits or are pregnant.

A cheap and free prescriptions guide is also available on MoneySavingExpert.com’s website.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Approximately 89% of prescription items are dispensed for free in England and we estimate that around 60% of people are not charged for them.

“Prescription pre-payment certificates are available to help people in England who need frequent prescriptions and who are not exempt from charges. We encourage all those who may be eligible to consider using a PPC to save money on their prescriptions.”

