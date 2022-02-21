Finsbury Food warns of increasing prices as sales soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Finsbury Food warns of increasing prices as sales soar

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 8:57 am
Finsbury makes Mary Berry’s supermarket cakes (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Finsbury makes Mary Berry's supermarket cakes (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The manufacturer behind Weight Watchers branded cakes has said it saw record sales in the last six months of the year, but warned that prices are increasing for customers.

Finsbury Food Group, which also makes the Mary Berry cakes that are sold in supermarkets, said that revenue hit £166.5 million, up 9% on the year before.

But as the company faced higher costs, pre-tax profit dipped, from £7.4 million in the six months to the end of 2020, to £5.7 million a year later.

The business thinks it will be able to mitigate this in the coming months, by passing the new costs onto customers.

“We have not been immune to the challenges arising from sudden and unexpected input cost inflation over the period,” said chief executive John Duffy.

“However, we have been able to mitigate the impact of these pressures through commercial negotiation and operational improvements and will see the benefit of these actions in our second half profit performance.”

He added: “We have also been affected by staff shortages and supply chain disruption and would have been able to supply extra demand for our products and deliver further revenue growth had it not been for these external factors; a positive sign for the future of our business as these issues begin to ease.”

The business said that its results for the full year will be in line with what analysts expect. However its shares fell slightly after the announcement on Monday morning.

It also announced that it would increase its holding in its French subsidiary to 85% of the total.

The announcement “reflects our continued desire to invest behind our European growth and is underpinned by the company’s proven ability to create value through acquisition,” Mr Duffy said.

“The board is eager to grow the group both in the UK and in Europe and will look to meaningful acquisition to achieve its objectives.”

