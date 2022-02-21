Markets nervy over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Markets nervy over Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 5:32 pm
Markets closed down over fears of hostilities increasing between Ukraine and Russia. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Markets closed down over fears of hostilities increasing between Ukraine and Russia. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Traders tried to decide how best to respond to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with swings and uncertainty remaining strong.

The safe-haven of gold hit a six-month high, with an ounce costing 1,900 dollars (£1,396). One suggestion has been that any sanctions against Russia could include a ban on Russian businesses using US dollars.

A barrel of oil hovered up 1.6% to 95 dollars for Brent Crude – although it remains off recent highs from last week.

But the FTSE 100 leading index managed to ride out the wave intact, closing down 29.29 points, or 0.39%, at 7484.33.

By comparison, France’s Cac 40 lost 2% and Germany’s Dax 30 fell by 2.1%.

Sterling barely moved and a pound was worth 1.135 euros and 1.361 dollars as markets closed.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Brent crude has hopped back up to over 95 dollars a barrel amidst concern about Russian plans after it said talks of a summit were premature.

“The stage is set for another volatile week as investors consider which stocks might be impacted if Russia does ratchet up the tension by sending troops into regions held by Russian backed separatists.”

It was individual companies that felt the force of the threat of war, with Russian-facing mining giants suffering hardest.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Worries are mounting that wide ranging sanctions would pummel the businesses and these concerns aren’t likely to ease, with the Kremlin saying there are no concrete plans for a summit yet in place.”

Polymetal International closed down 99p at 1,070.5p – a fall of 8.47%; and Evraz down 16.2p at 267p – a fall of 5.72%.

In company news, AstraZeneca helped the FTSE 100 stave off harder falls, with bosses giving a positive update on its breast cancer drug Enhertu with improved survival rates shown in late stage trials.

Shares closed up 349p at 9,150p.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh-based John Menzies is likely to be sold to a Kuwaiti company after bosses said they planned to accept a renewed offer of nearly £560 million.

The board said that NAS, a subsidiary of Agility Public Warehousing, had upped its bid for the company by around £90 million. Shares closed down 3p at 580p.

Bosses at warehouse and supply chain specialist Clipper Logistics also said they would accept a bid for the company from US rival GXO Logistics, valuing the firm at £943 million.

Shares closed up 103p, or 13.3%, to 880p.

Finsbury Foods, the manufacturer behind Weight Watchers branded cakes, revealed it saw record sales in the last six months of the year, but warned that prices are increasing for customers.

Revenues hit £166.5 million, up 9% on the year before, but the company faced higher costs sending pre-tax profits down from £7.4 million to £5.7 million.

Shares closed down 3p at 85.5p.

And Made.com revealed its chief executive had quit the business to look after his family. Philippe Chainieux said he would step down with immediate effect and be replaced by chief operating officer Nicola Thompson.

Investors took fright, with shares closing down 7.9p at 73.1p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca up 349p at 9,150p; Hargreaves Lansdown up 20.5p at 1,298p; Fresnillo up 11p at 696.8p; Sage up 10.6p at 679.2p and B&M up 8.6p at 592.2p.

The biggest fallers down Polymetal International down 99p at 1,070.5p; Evraz down 16.2p at 267p; Coca Cola HBC down 110p down 2,315p; Scottish Mortgages down 46p at 969p and Ashtead down 150p at 4,628p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal