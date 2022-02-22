Edinburgh is UK’s most ‘liveable’ city for expatriates, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edinburgh is UK’s most ‘liveable’ city for expatriates, study finds

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 12:02 am
Edinburgh has been identified as the UK’s most ‘liveable’ city for expatriates in a study (David Cheskin/PA)
Edinburgh has been identified as the UK’s most “liveable” city for expatriates in an annual study.

The Scottish city was ranked 17th overall for the year 2021 in a global study which looks at living conditions in over 490 locations, to assess how easy or hard it would be for an expat to settle into a new life in these places.

Factors evaluated in the study generally included climate, health services, housing and utilities; isolation, access to a social network and leisure facilities, infrastructure; personal safety, political tensions and air quality.

Edinburgh moved up the ranking, compiled by global mobility experts ECA International, compared with 2020, when it was placed 21st.

It was ranked in joint 17th place with Hamburg in Germany for 2021.

Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle in Cardiff. The city was placed at 27 in the study (Ben Birchall/PA)

ECA International said Edinburgh, along with Aberdeen (ranked 21st) and Cardiff (27th), benefit from the infrastructural and cultural perks of a larger city, including a big expat community.

London was placed at 42, rising from 55th position previously.

Glasgow was ranked at 51 for 2021, moving up 13 places from its “pandemic dip”, the study said.

Dublin was ranked in 10th place for 2021, having been ranked at 15 the year before.

Copenhagen in Denmark and Bern in Switzerland were placed joint first, scoring highly in several categories including air quality and personal security.

Neil Ashman, senior location ratings analyst at ECA International, said: “Successful vaccine rollouts have enabled much of Europe to reopen and regain a sense of normality to some degree.”

