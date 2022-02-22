HSBC annual pre-tax profit more than doubles to £13.9 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

HSBC annual pre-tax profit more than doubles to £13.9 billion

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 5:22 am
HSBC flagship branch on Queen Victoria St, London (Katie Collins/PA)
HSBC flagship branch on Queen Victoria St, London (Katie Collins/PA)

HSBC has reported its annual pre-tax profit more than doubled to 18.9 billion US dollars (£13.9 billion) for the year ending December 31.

The figure represents a 10.1-billion-dollar (£7.4 b) increase on the same period in 2020, when pre-tax profits fell 34% on the year before.

The bank said the increase was driven by a net release of expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, along with a higher share of profit from its associates.

HSBC said in its annual results the bank’s board has approved a second interim dividend of 0.18 dollars (£0.13) per share, making a a total for 2021 of 0.25 dollars (£0.18) per share as all regions reported a profit.

HSBC UK’s pre-tax profit rose by 4.5 billion dollars (£3.3b) to 4.8 billion dollars (£3.5b), while its Asia operations increased by 12.2 billion dollars (£9.3b).

Group chief executive Noel Quinn said the results reflected the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

He said: “We made good progress against our strategy in 2021, which contributed to a strong financial performance that was supported by the global economic recovery. All of our regions were profitable and we saw growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 in many of our business lines.

“We have good momentum coming into 2022 and are confident that we can continue to execute against our strategy.

“We also remain cognisant of the potential impact that further Covid-19-related uncertainty and continued inflation might have on us and our clients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal