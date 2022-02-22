HSBC makes environmental pledges for fossil fuel funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

HSBC makes environmental pledges for fossil fuel funds

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 11:13 am
HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a ‘net-zero bank’ by the middle of this century at the latest (Gareth Fuller/PA)
HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a ‘net-zero bank’ by the middle of this century at the latest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

HSBC has published emissions targets that it claims will make it a “net-zero bank” by the middle of this century at the latest.

The business said the targets for its oil and gas and power and utilities portfolios align to International Energy Agency (IEA) pathways, and will help limit global warming within 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial levels.

It plans to reduce the amount of emissions coming from the portfolio of oil and gas sector companies and projects that it supports by 34% by 2030.

In the power and utilities sector it wants to reduce the “emissions intensity” – the amount of carbon per terawatt hour that is produced – by 75% by the same date.

But campaigner Adam McGibbon, at Market Forces, warned that, by moving assets off its own balance sheet, HSBC could meet its targets without reducing financing to the oil and gas sector.

“We have to congratulate HSBC for finding a new and innovative way to fudge their emission reduction targets,” he said.

“This target means HSBC can finance the oil and gas industry to its cold, ashened heart’s content and all it needs to do to meet its target is shift enough of that debt off its balance sheet.

“HSBC clearly not only has contempt for the idea of a stable long-term climate and all who want to keep global warming under control, but also its own investors who the bank expects to fall for this con.”

HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said: “Partnering and engaging with customers in the transition to net zero is at the heart of our approach.

“We are supporting clients to evolve their business models and replace old technology with new, greener alternatives.

“We will request and review science-based client transition plans and use them as the basis for further engagement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal