Third of midlifers ‘providing financial support or unpaid care to loved ones’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Third of midlifers ‘providing financial support or unpaid care to loved ones’

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 12:02 am
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A third (33%) of people aged 40 to 60 provide financial support or unpaid care to at least one loved one – on top of their job and other family commitments, a survey has found.

One in 10 (10%) midlifers already feel the level of support they provide is unsustainable, according to the research published by Legal & General.

One in four (25%) people in midlife said they are left with less than an hour to themselves in an average day – and one in five (19%) spend no time on their financial wellbeing.

The findings indicate that financial responsibilities peak at the age of 45, when many people still have a mortgage to pay off and children living at home.

Unpaid caring responsibilities meanwhile tend to become more common from the age of 58.

Those supporting adult children spend an average of £247 a month on this, while midlifers providing financial support to an elderly parent or relative spend an average of £282 a month, in addition to their own household expenses, the research found.

The average amount of time taken up by unpaid care is the equivalent to a part-time job, at nearly 15 hours a week.

The study was commissioned to support the launch of Legal & General’s Midlife MOT course created in partnership with The Open University (OU).

The course is available for free online.

Emma Byron, managing director, Legal & General Retirement Solutions, said: “Midlifers are facing a challenging backdrop with rising inflation and increasing energy bills putting further pressure on an age group that is already juggling multiple headwinds.”

More than 4,000 people aged 40 to 60 were surveyed across the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal