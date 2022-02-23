Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 7:09 am
Rio Tinto’s Diavik diamond mine in Canada (Newscast/PA)
Mining firm Rio Tinto achieved record financial results in 2021, recording a free cash flow of 17.7 billion US dollars (£13 billion) and underlying earnings of 21.4 billion (£15.7 billion).

The figures led to the company paying its biggest ever dividend to shareholders.

Net cash generated from the iron ore producer’s operating activities improved 60% on 2020 levels while profit after tax improved by 116%.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said “the recovery of the global economy, driven by industrial production, resulted in significant price strength for our major commodities” and allowed for the results.

Rio Tinto results
Rio Tinto said the recovery of the global economy from the pandemic was driven by industrial production (Newscast/PA)

“With the launch of our new strategy, we have set a new direction for Rio Tinto to thrive in a decarbonising world.

“We have a portfolio that is well positioned and are targeting disciplined investment in commodities that will see strong demand in the coming decades.

“Our agenda is an ambitious, multi-year journey which we are determined to deliver and we have already taken the first steps, with underground operations under way following the Oyu Tolgoi agreement and a binding agreement to acquire the Rincon lithium project in Argentina.”

