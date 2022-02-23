Shares tread water in London as Ukraine weighs on European markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shares tread water in London as Ukraine weighs on European markets

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 5:35 pm
Stocks treaded water in London on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London’s top index treaded water on Wednesday while some international peers fell as traders around the world continue to eye the situation in Ukraine.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up just 3.97 points, finishing at 7,498.18, a rise of less than 0.1%.

“Markets in Europe at one point today appeared to be putting to one side their concerns about events in eastern Ukraine for the time being, choosing instead on a raft of decent company updates, and the positives of a series of sanctions that were lighter than expected,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

He added: “The news that Ukraine is implementing a 30-day state of emergency didn’t appear to undermine the more bullish mood in the morning session, however this changed in the afternoon session, when the Dax, which had been leading today’s move higher, saw all of its gains wiped out in 30 minutes after reports that Ukraine was experiencing a DDOS attack, in what could be a precursor to an invasion.

“The Ukrainian government then released the details of its state of emergency, which starts at midnight tonight, calling up all its reservists, as well as imposing restrictions on movement throughout the country, in a sign that it expects to see an imminent escalation, pulling European markets down as we head into the close, with the FTSE 100 trying to hang on to at least some of its gains.

“This change of tone perfectly encapsulates the clear and present danger of headline risk with respect to market ebb and flow, as investors nervously eye Russia’s next move.”

The Dax, the German index, closed down 0.4%, while its French cousin, the Cac 40, ended 0.1% down.

In New York the S&P 500 was trading down 0.2%, while the Dow Jones was flat, shortly after markets closed in Europe.

In company news, a set of better-than-expected results pushed Barclays shares up by 2.7%.

The business showed that pre-tax profits more than doubled to £8.4 billion in 2021 after releasing bad debt provisions.

Fellow bank Metro also saw its shares rise, by 3.5% after it revealed a narrowing in its loss.

In 2021 it lost £245 million before tax, an improvement from the £311 million it had made the year before.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hikma, up 66.5p to 2,013p, Barclays, up 5.82p to 195.98p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 27.5p to 1,122.5p, Antofagasta, up 34p to 1,439.5p, and Smith & Nephew, up 28.5p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Evraz, down 35p to 246p, Kingfisher, down 18p to 295.6p, Royal Mail, down 12p to 390p, JD Sports, down 5p to 155.85p, and CRH, down 103p to 3,465p.

