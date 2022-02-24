Ikea opens doors on first UK high street small-format site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ikea opens doors on first UK high street small-format site

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 12:04 am
The new Ikea Hammersmith store (Ikea/PA)
The new Ikea Hammersmith store (Ikea/PA)

Ikea opens its first city centre store in the UK today with the company’s boss saying he hopes it will mean shoppers come to the retailer more often.

Customers will be able to buy home accessories and soft furnishings at the new site in Hammersmith, west London, but they will also be able to see entire room sets and order beds, wardrobes and bookshelves for home deliveries.

UK and Ireland boss Peter Jelkeby said if the store proved successful it could see the format rolled out to other UK cities.

Ikea’s Hammersmith store is part of a £170m refurbishment of the shopping centre (Ikea/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “You should be able to shop with Ikea physically without a car. This was the perfect location for that. You can take public transport, you can bike, you don’t need a car.

“We hope to find demographics of customers who can support this kind of experience.”

The boss explained that customers typically visit an Ikea store only a handful of times a year and this should help to increase those trips.

He said: “We want customers to be able to shop more spontaneously and pop in for things like extra candles. But customers won’t be able to walk out with a Billy bookshelf.”

The new store is part of a £1 billion investment in London over the next three years, with a second city centre store set to take over part of the former Topshop flagship site in Oxford Circus in autumn next year.

Hammersmith’s store will be inside the Kings Mall shopping centre, which was bought in 2020 by Ikea’s Ingka Centre business.

The centre is pitched as the future of retailing and has been rebranded as Livat Hammersmith, with bosses hoping to win over local shoppers with pop-up stores and community spaces as part of a £170 million refurbishment.

The new Ikea store is a quarter of the size of a typical site and will offer 1,800 products, alongside 4,000 display products.

Customers will also be able to buy food and drink, including the retailer’s famous meatballs.

Mr Jelkeby added: “We are not looking at one store in isolation. This is about the whole business and how we can be relevant on the high street.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal