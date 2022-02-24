Lloyds sees profits rocket to £6.9bn but reveals fraud hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lloyds sees profits rocket to £6.9bn but reveals fraud hit

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 7:43 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 9:35 am
Lloyds Banking Group has become the latest lending giant to post a bumper annual profit haul (PA)
Lloyds Banking Group has become the latest lending giant to post a bumper annual profit haul and reveal a return to bonuses despite a hit from fraud costs.

The group reported pre-tax profits surging to £6.9 billion in 2021, up from £1.2 billion the previous year, though the figure came in below City expectations.

The lending giant said results were boosted as it booked a £1.2 billion credit from provisions for bad debts, having set aside £4.2 billion the previous year, while it also benefited from a boom in mortgage demand.

Lloyds saw its mortgage book jump £16 billion higher to £293.3 billion last year.

But it revealed charges for past misdeeds of £1.3 billion over the year, with a £775 million hit in the fourth quarter, including £600 million for the HBOS Reading scandal, which took place before the financial crisis.

The group said as a result of the HBOS scandal and way previous compensation was handled, it has frozen deferred bonuses that were due to pay out this year for former chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, who left last year, and two other executives including former finance boss George Culmer.

These have been suspended while the remuneration committee considers whether to reduce the payouts.

Its annual report showed that overall Lloyds shared out a staff bonus pot of £399 million for 2021, having not paid out any bonuses in 2020 due to the pandemic.

But it said the pool was reduced by £83 million reflecting a recent regulatory fine for insurance renewal documentation and the HBOS Reading provision for compensation payouts.

Antonio Horta-Osorio
Former chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio (PA)

The report showed chief executive Charlie Nunn was paid £5.5 million last year, despite only taking on the top post in August, as his pay package was boosted by a £4.2 million “golden hello” to buy out shares he held in previous employer HSBC.

Mr Horta-Osorio – who left for a short-lived and ill-fated stint as chairman at Credit Suisse – was paid £2.5 million, including a £1.5 million bonus, although some of the deferred payments for 2022 have been suspended.

The group also delivered returns to investors as it said it would buy back £2 billion of its own shares and pay a final dividend of 1.33 pence a share.

But Lloyds shares fell 8% amid hefty falls on the wider London market as Russia’s military attack on Ukraine sent stocks reeling.

Mr Nunn also unveiled what he called an “ambitious” strategy alongside the results, promising a “significant shift” towards growth, focused more on fee-paying business to become less reliant on interest rates.

He stressed this would not affect its basic banking services.

The new boss also pledged to spend £4 billion over five years on growing sectors, such as wealth management and online business banking.

“2021 has been a year of solid financial performance with successful strategic execution, ongoing investment and continued franchise growth,” he said.

The figures cap a slew of impressive results from the major players in the sector, following profits of £8.4 billion at Barclays, HSBC’s mammoth 18.9 billion US dollar (£13.9 billion) earnings and £4 billion in operating profits at NatWest.

Lloyds said it was expecting mortgage business to ease back in 2021 amid rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis, though it said the long-term drivers of the housing market would ensure ongoing growth.

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Lloyds is doing well, but historically its fate has largely been tied to the performance of the UK’s housing market, the prospects of which currently split opinion.”

