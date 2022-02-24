Go-Ahead to pay Government up to £81.3m for Southeastern failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Go-Ahead to pay Government up to £81.3m for Southeastern failures

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 7:53 am
Go-Ahead will pay the Government up to £81.3m in fines and repayments after it lost the franchise (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Go-Ahead will pay the Government up to £81.3m in fines and repayments after it lost the franchise (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Go-Ahead group’s stripping of the London Southeastern rail franchise is to cost the business around £81.3 million, the company said.

Bosses revealed they expect to pay the Government £51.3 million over its failures in running the service, which it lost last year, and has put aside £30 million for a possible fine. Around £49.2 million has already been paid.

The chief executive apologised for the problems, as the company identified “serious errors” in the way the franchise was run and over the way it dealt with the Department for Transport.

New boss Christian Schreyer, who joined in November not long after the franchise was lost, said he was “optimistic” the issues over the franchise could be resolved soon.

Southeastern services
Go-Ahead was stripped of its franchise in October last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He added: “It’s been a very challenging year for Go-Ahead and our shareholders, for which I apologise, on behalf of the board.”

The company has already apologised to the Government for the failings, which had led to the firm’s shares being suspended from the London Stock Exchange as accountants needed more time to work out what impact the problems meant for the company.

It lost the Southeastern franchise in October last year as a consequence of the way profit share payments and certain overpayments made by the Government department were handled.

Bosses also highlighted that a further £21.3 million hit could be taken as part of the financial implications relating to the Southeastern franchise in relation to other negotiations with the Government.

A business review is now under way and is expected to report back in the next few weeks.

Elsewhere in the firm, which also runs regional buses, bosses said there had been a recovery in passenger numbers, although there was a temporary decline when the Omicron Covid variant emerged.

Regional bus volumes are currently at around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, it added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal