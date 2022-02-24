British Gas profits soar despite energy sector squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Gas profits soar despite energy sector squeeze

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 8:09 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 10:05 am
British Gas Energy has seen a 44% jump in profit despite despite a squeeze on the energy sector which has put many of its rivals out of business (Centrica/PA)

British Gas’s retail unit has reported a big increase in profits despite a squeeze on the energy sector which has put many of its rivals out of business.

Parent company Centrica said British Gas Energy has seen a 44% jump in adjusted operating profit, which reached £118 million in 2021.

The business said it was helped by households using more gas in the first six months of the year due to unusually cold weather.

The unseasonably warm weather in the last three months of the year also allowed it to sell gas and electricity it had bought in advance, cashing in on high energy costs.

Centrica said it plans to pay back the £27 million that it claimed from the Government to furlough its staff.

Chief executive Chris O’Shea has also agreed to waive his £1.1 million bonus. His regular salary is £775,000.

His decision came as gas and electricity prices are set to increase by more than 50% for 22 million households across the UK.

“It just didn’t feel right, I didn’t feel like I could take the bonus,” he said on a call with reporters.

The chief executive also called for major changes to how the energy market is run in the UK.

“There is a desperate need for reform in regulation,” he said, calling for energy bosses to need to pass a “fit and proper person” test.

He also said that Ofgem and the industry must stop the practice of companies financing themselves with customer deposits.

He said that companies should be required to hold enough money to see them through the ups and downs.

Centrica chairman Scott Wheway said: “In 2021, I’m proud of the way Chris O’Shea has led Centrica to deliver significant benefits for our customers and wider stakeholders.

“We have rescued more than 700,000 customers from bankrupt suppliers, our engineers have bravely stayed out on the front line, despite the challenges of Covid, to fix the heating of millions of homes and we’ve done more than ever before to help support vulnerable customers to cope with the energy price crisis.”

He added: “Our financial progress and these achievements triggered an annual bonus entitlement for the CEO and it’s a mark of Chris’s exemplary leadership that, mindful of the difficulties many households face in light of the extreme rise in global energy costs, he has indicated to the board his intention to forfeit this entitlement.”

Across the whole group Centrica saw a 20% rise in revenue to £14.7 billion.

The group’s adjusted operating profit more than doubled to £948 million.

Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB union, said: “It’s good to see Centrica back in profit.

“But GMB won’t forget this comes off the back of a demoralised workforce working longer and harder to deliver them.

“A good chunk of this cash must be reinvested in the employees, to help the company recruit the staff and engineers needed to service the millions of customers – not to mention the hydrogen technology necessary to cut heating costs in the future.

“The bottom line is, this Government’s broken energy policy allows soaring profits at the expense of basic need – while bills skyrocket.”

