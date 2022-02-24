Shoppers return to high street despite ‘rapid’ price rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shoppers return to high street despite ‘rapid’ price rises

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 12:24 pm
Shoppers returned to the high street in February despite prices continuing to rise at a rapid pace, according to a CBI survey (Steve Parsons/PA)
Shoppers returned to the high street in February despite prices continuing to rise at a rapid pace, according to a survey.

Retail sales volumes were above seasonal norms – up 16% – as shoppers ventured back to high streets in the wake of the Omicron wave of coronavirus, the latest CBI quarterly Distributive Trades Survey found.

The healthy increase followed a weaker-than-normal January when sales fell by 23%.

Retail selling prices continued to grow rapidly in the year to February, up 75%, with this expected to slightly accelerate to 81% next month.

Internet sales declined in the year to February, down 11% from a 2% drop in January – only the second such fall in the survey’s history.

CBI principal economist Martin Sartorius said: “The easing of Covid-19 restrictions – including the end of work-from-home guidance – has, unsurprisingly, encouraged shoppers to return to the high streets.

“There are other challenges facing retailers, however. Conflict in Ukraine means energy prices and transport costs will rise further, adding more pressure on retailers’ operating costs and biting into households’ spending power.”

– The survey was carried out between January 28 and February 14, with a total of 115 businesses, including 46 retailers, responding.

