Lowest consumer confidence for 13 months amid ‘perfect storm’ of rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lowest consumer confidence for 13 months amid ‘perfect storm’ of rising costs

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Consumer confidence is falling, a survey shows (PA)
Consumer confidence is falling, a survey shows (PA)

Consumer confidence plunged in February amid a “perfect storm” of price rises, increased taxation and interest rate hikes, a long-running survey shows.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index fell seven points to minus 26 this month.

The headline score is the lowest since January last year – one of the worst points in the Covid crisis.

GfK's Consumer Confidence Index
(GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer)

Worries about the onslaught of pressures on household finances saw every measure of the survey fall on a month ago.

Confidence in personal finances and the wider economic situation over the next 12 months suffered the biggest drops, down 12 points and 11 points respectively.

The index measuring changes in personal finances over the last 12 months fell five points to minus 11, three points worse than a year ago, while the outlook for the coming 12 months is now 18 points lower than last February.

The major purchase index, a measure of consumer confidence in buying big-ticket items, fell by five points to minus 15, but is four points higher than a year ago.

GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer
(GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer)

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Fear about the impact of price rises from food to fuel and utilities, increased taxation and interest rate hikes has created a perfect storm of worries that has shaken consumer confidence.

“There’s clear anxiety in these findings as many consumers worry about balancing the household books at the end of the month without going further into debt.

“Slowing consumer spend slows the wheels of the UK economy so this is unwelcome news. And the good news on the easing or lifting of Covid restrictions around the UK seems to be doing little to lift the public’s mood.”

Linda Ellett, head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “No longer facing Covid-19 restrictions, many businesses will have envisaged a consumer feel-good factor at this point of the pandemic. But despite the recent boost to retail sales, the cost-of-living storm clouds are threatening to rain on the parade.

“It’s little surprise in a landscape of rising costs of goods, bills and taxes, that despite the improvements in Covid outlook, consumer confidence is falling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal