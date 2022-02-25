BA owner IAG does not predict Ukraine hit in its outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BA owner IAG does not predict Ukraine hit in its outlook

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 8:14 am
BA owner IAG is not forecasting a material impact from what it called ‘recent geopolitical developments’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British Airways owner IAG is not forecasting a material impact from what it called “recent geopolitical developments”, as Ukrainian airspace was closed during Russia’s attack on the country.

Without identifying it by name, the airline said that it is “monitoring” the situation, which has led to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning across Ukraine and parts of Russia.

The notice tells pilots to avoid the area and route around the country.

It may not be a major inconvenience for the airline, but on Thursday the UK announced that it was banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the unprovoked invasion.

If Russia decides to do the same to BA and other British airlines, that could require companies to reroute many of their planes that fly over the giant country to get to Asia.

“We are… monitoring recent geopolitical events closely to manage any potential impact,” said chief executive Luis Gallego.

The business said that it expects to make a significant operating loss in the first three months of this year, in part due to Omicron, and in part due to the costs of ramping up after Covid.

It will be profitable from the second quarter, bosses said.

“This assumes no further setbacks related to Covid-19 and government-imposed travel restrictions or material impact from recent geopolitical developments,” the company said.

IAG said it more than halved its losses from £7.8 billion to £3.5 billion before tax last year as it made some progress towards bouncing back from Covid-19.

The business said that revenue had increased 8.3% to £8.5 billion in the year to December. The number of passengers it carried was at 58% of 2019 levels in the last three months of the year, up from 43% in the quarter before.

The business was helped in early November when the US reopened its borders to foreign travellers. However, the emergence of Omicron just weeks later dealt the airline another blow.

It expects capacity to reach 65% in the first three months of this year, and 85% over the whole of 2022.

“Prior to Omicron, long haul traffic had seen the highest booking activity in October and November at over 80% of 2019 levels,” Mr Gallego said.

“This was driven by the reopening of the North Atlantic corridor and the strength of long haul leisure markets and travellers visiting families and friends.

“Demand slowed down for very near-term trips following the emergence of Omicron in late November.

“However, bookings have remained strong for Easter and summer 2022 having picked up in the new year. We expect a robust summer with IAG returning to around 85% of its 2019 capacity for the full year.”

