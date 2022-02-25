Mike Ashley’s Frasers buys Studio Retail out of administration for £26.8m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mike Ashley’s Frasers buys Studio Retail out of administration for £26.8m

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:24 am
The company behind Sports Direct has bought Studio Retail out of administration (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has bought online retail business Studio Retail out of administration, saving 1,500 jobs, it said.

The company behind Sports Direct and Evans Cycles bought the firm for £26.8 million after it went bust earlier this month and saw its shares suspended from the stock market.

Studio Retail, formerly known as Findel until 2019, struggled during the pandemic due to transport delays and soaring shipping costs.

Frasers Group was previously its biggest investor and said the deal would see Studio Retail removed from its liabilities with lenders in return for the £26.8 million cash.

Mike Ashley File Photo
In a statement, Frasers added: “The company has also agreed to act as guarantor in respect of certain payments in respect of the SRG (Studio Retail Group) pension scheme to the satisfaction of the trustees.”

The retailer said the deal would provide Frasers with expertise that would allow it to continue its elevation to a more luxurious brand, having for years been seen as downcast and underinvested.

Last month, the Accrington-based Studio Retail saw its shares plunge when it issued its second profit warning in two months.

The home shopping business said its cash was being heavily cut into as a result of the distorted levels of stock following the disruption.

It said extra money was needed as it has surplus stock that it was unable to sell due to funding issues.

A short-term loan for £25 million from its banks was rejected, pushing it into administration.

The company started life as a catalogue retailer focused on gifts but has expanded dramatically online and now also sells clothes, home and electrical products on flexible payment terms.

It has around 2.5 million customers and made £578.6 million in sales during the last financial year.

Frasers had a 29% stake prior to its administration and made an attempted takeover in 2019, although this was turned down.

