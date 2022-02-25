Fresh rail strikes announced in worsening disputes over pay and rosters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of fresh rail strikes have been announced amid worsening industrial relations in the industry.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express will walk out for 24 hours on Sunday in a long running pay dispute.

The union announced a series of fresh strikes by conductors, on Sundays from March 13 to April 3 and for three weekends in April and June.

The conductors went on strike over the last two Sundays, leading to disruption for travellers in the region.

Transport union RMT strike action will go ahead this weekend as planned in disputes on both rail and tube involving members on @TPExpressTrains and London Underground drivers.https://t.co/53BEi57mXR pic.twitter.com/Tdbu1suzEv — RMT (@RMTunion) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, RMT members working on London Underground’s Night Tube will strike on Friday and Saturday evenings in a bitter row over new rosters, with action set to continue over weekends until June.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I want to pay tribute to our members on both London Underground and TransPennine Express for their extraordinary resolve and resilience in their ongoing disputes. They are a credit to the trade union movement.

“The common thread that runs through all our current disputes and campaigns is a refusal by RMT members to accept that the employer can hammer down on pay, safety, jobs and working conditions at will. ‎

“They are about the defence of livelihoods, working conditions, safety and agreements that the management side are seeking to rip apart regardless of the implications for both staff and passengers.

“The other common thread is the abject failure to engage in serious talks. RMT stands ready for genuine negotiations on all fronts but in the meantime our action on TPE and London Underground goes ahead exactly as planned.”

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “TPE is extremely disappointed with the decision of RMT members to hold further strike action as the rail industry, together with much of the country, continues to try to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The RMT strikes come at a time when people are, once again, being encouraged to return to workplaces and leisure destinations, with rail identified as one of the key modes of transport to facilitate this.

“By curtailing TPE’s ability to operate services, the union is not only affecting customers’ travel options, it is also negatively impacting business across the North and into Scotland.”

The company said an amended timetable will be in place on Sunday which will see a significant reduction in services, adding: “We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.”