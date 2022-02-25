Fresh rail strikes announced in worsening disputes over pay and rosters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh rail strikes announced in worsening disputes over pay and rosters

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 2:04 pm
TransPennine Express to be hit by fresh strikes (Danny Lawson/PA)
A series of fresh rail strikes have been announced amid worsening industrial relations in the industry.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express will walk out for 24 hours on Sunday in a long running pay dispute.

The union announced a series of fresh strikes by conductors, on Sundays from March 13 to April 3 and for three weekends in April and June.

The conductors went on strike over the last two Sundays, leading to disruption for travellers in the region.

Meanwhile, RMT members working on London Underground’s Night Tube will strike on Friday and Saturday evenings in a bitter row over new rosters, with action set to continue over weekends until June.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I want to pay tribute to our members on both London Underground and TransPennine Express for their extraordinary resolve and resilience in their ongoing disputes. They are a credit to the trade union movement.

“The common thread that runs through all our current disputes and campaigns is a refusal by RMT members to accept that the employer can hammer down on pay, safety, jobs and working conditions at will. ‎

“They are about the defence of livelihoods, working conditions, safety and agreements that the management side are seeking to rip apart regardless of the implications for both staff and passengers.

“The other common thread is the abject failure to engage in serious talks. RMT stands ready for genuine negotiations on all fronts but in the meantime our action on TPE and London Underground goes ahead exactly as planned.”

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “TPE is extremely disappointed with the decision of RMT members to hold further strike action as the rail industry, together with much of the country, continues to try to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The RMT strikes come at a time when people are, once again, being encouraged to return to workplaces and leisure destinations, with rail identified as one of the key modes of transport to facilitate this.

“By curtailing TPE’s ability to operate services, the union is not only affecting customers’ travel options, it is also negatively impacting business across the North and into Scotland.”

The company said an amended timetable will be in place on Sunday which will see a significant reduction in services, adding: “We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.”

