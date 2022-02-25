Extinction Rebellion activists interrupt black-tie dinner for oil and gas firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Extinction Rebellion activists interrupt black-tie dinner for oil and gas firms

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 9:43 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Climate activists have disrupted a black-tie event for the oil and gas sector being held in Edinburgh.

Campaigners from groups including Stop Cambo and Extinction Rebellion Scotland targeted the Scottish Energy Forum (SEF) dinner, being held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, at about 7.30pm on Friday.

Protesters were seen sitting cross-legged outside the building holding signs saying “no dinner for killers” and “business as usual is killing”.

They are claiming the SEF is lobbying to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Queues of smartly-dressed people seen outside the EICC, believed to be guests at the dinner, were blocked from accessing the building.

Police officers were also at the scene standing among the demonstrators.

Speaking about the event, Alex Cochrane, an activist from Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said: “Fossil fuel executives are openly celebrating their record-breaking profits rather than urgently acting to change their catastrophic business model.

“They are failing to act and it is people who are suffering, especially in the global south.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal