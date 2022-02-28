Primark sales to jump 60% after pandemic recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Primark sales to jump 60% after pandemic recovery

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 8:13 am
Primark sales jumped over the past few months (Jacob King/PA)
Primark sales jumped over the past few months (Jacob King/PA)

Associated British Foods (ABF) has said rebounding business at its Primark fashion stores mean its sales and profits are “strongly ahead” of last year.

The value fashion brand’s parent company said Primark sales are set to jump 60% for the 24 weeks to March 5, compared with the same period last year, due to reduced pandemic restrictions.

It said all Primark outlets remained open throughout the period, apart from short periods of closures in Austria and the Netherlands.

Sales across the company’s UK stores are “well ahead” of last year as shoppers flocked back.

“UK like-for-like sales have improved and are expected to be 9% below two years ago, and total sales are expected to be 8% below two years ago,” the company added.

“Stores in retail parks and town centres continue to outperform destination city centre stores, with like-for-like sales in retail parks ahead of pre-Covid levels.”

Primark added that it has been boosted by the opening of 27 new stores over the past two years.

ABF said the impact of inflation on raw materials and Primark’s supply chain was offset by cost-cutting and currency changes during the half-year.

However, it said its food businesses, which includes brands such as Ryvita and Twinings, has seen profit margins hit by surging costs, and confirmed it will increase the price of some products.

The company said it expects this arm to recover by the end of the financial year as the benefits of price rises and cost savings filter through.

The grocery operation is set to post a 2% jump in revenues compared with the same period last year

Its Twinings Ovaltine arm “performed well” over the period, but the group’s Allied Bakeries business, which makes Kingsmill bread, reported a decline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal