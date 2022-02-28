Bank of England considers withdrawing affordability test for mortgage lending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bank of England considers withdrawing affordability test for mortgage lending

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 1:07 pm
The Bank of England is considering ditching an affordability test for mortgage lending and wants to know what impact this could have on the market (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Bank of England is considering ditching an affordability rule for mortgage lending and wants to know what impact this could have on the market.

Two recommendations were introduced in 2014 to help guard against a material increase in household indebtedness that could potentially make an economic downturn worse.

These were a loan-to-income limit and the affordability test, which specifies a “stress interest rate” for lenders to consider when assessing a potential borrower’s ability to repay a mortgage over time.

The loan-to-income limit is likely to play a stronger role than the affordability test in guarding against the number of highly indebted households, analysis previously found. It limits the number of mortgages that can be extended at loan-to-income ratios at or above 4.5 to 15% of a lender’s new mortgage lending.

The Bank is seeking views on the proposal to withdraw the affordability test, in a consultation which asks how lenders and the mortgage market would respond if the recommendation were withdrawn.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the affordability tests have “seemed increasingly draconian over time, because they refer to reversion rates – the mortgage rate you’re moved to at the end of your deal – and insist you should still be able to afford your mortgage if your rate rose to three percentage points above your reversion rate”.

“Despite mortgage rates dropping dramatically in recent years, reversion rates have remained remarkably sticky, so in order to qualify for a cheap mortgage, buyers need to prove they can afford a really expensive one.”

The Bank wants to know what effect withdrawing the measure may have on the housing market as a whole and on particular segments.

The consultation will close on May 6, after which the responses will be considered by the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee.

On current evidence, the loan-to-income limit – without the affordability test, but alongside the wider assessment of affordability required by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules – should deliver an appropriate level of resilience, but in a simpler, more predictable and more proportionate way, the consultation paper said.

The FCA’s rules set out standards that mortgage lenders must meet when assessing affordability. They cover the assessment of income, spending and, in relevant cases, the effect of future interest rate rises.

It added that analysis suggests the affordability test could have caused around 6% of borrowers (roughly 30,000 per year) to take out smaller mortgages than they would have been able to in its absence.

House prices have jumped to a string of record highs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Coles continued: “The worry is that this could mean more people able to borrow more money, which could make them vulnerable to over-stretching themselves to afford sky-high prices.

“Any weakness in the property market in the coming months could add the risk of negative equity for those who have borrowed much more. However, the Bank calculates that a combination of the FCA’s affordability rules and its own rule that limits the number of mortgages with a high loan-to-income will offer enough protection.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said the risk of “people biting off more than they chew financially to purchase a property” could be a particular issue among first-time buyers.

He added: “So any changes should be approached with a significant degree of caution.”

