Food getting more expensive as inflation bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Food getting more expensive as inflation bites

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 8:24 am
Supermarket sales fell and food prices increased in the past 12 weeks, according to Kantar (Steve Parsons/PA)
Supermarket sales fell and food prices increased in the past 12 weeks, according to Kantar (Steve Parsons/PA)

Food prices are rising at near-record levels as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to new data.

Kantar said inflation in February was 4.3%, with prices rising fastest for savoury snacks, fresh beef, and cat food, while the cost of bacon, beer, lager, and spirits fell.

Sales in the 12 weeks to February 20 were down 3.7% compared with the same period a year ago but the data research group said this was mainly due to tough comparisons with 2021, when the country was in lockdown.

Supermarket sales remain 8.4% above pre-pandemic levels, Kantar added, despite a shift towards eating out again, and there was growth in on-the-go eating as staff returned to offices.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Apart from the start of the pandemic, when we saw grocers cut promotional deals to maintain availability, this is the fastest rate of inflation we’ve recorded since September 2013.

“Added to this, ongoing supply chain pressures and the potential impact of the conflict in Ukraine are set to continue pushing up prices paid by consumers.

“In terms of understanding how shoppers are responding, it’s a complex picture for the market this month.

“Households spent on average £26.07 less at supermarkets in February and own-label sales did better than brands for the first time in three months.”

He added: “It’s important to flag that the drop in monthly spending isn’t all down to savvy budgeting.

“With the formal end to Covid restrictions in England, more of us are now eating on the go, buying sandwiches, salads and snacks on our lunch breaks, and enjoying meals out with friends and family. That means we’re buying less food and drink to have at home.”

Discount supermarkets, including Aldi and Lidl, enjoyed some of the strongest growth – in part due to not having online services and benefiting from shoppers returning to stores with greater confidence.

Around 1.3 million more customers went to Aldi and an extra million to Lidl compared with 2021, Kantar added.

By comparison, 835,000 fewer shoppers bought groceries online in the past four weeks, with digital sales now accounting for 13.3% of all grocery spending – a fall of 2.1 percentage points.

The decline could have been greater but Storms Dudley and Eunice in the past month had a significant impact on shoppers going out, with nearly seven million fewer shopping trips during the week ending February 20.

Tesco extended its reach as the UK’s biggest supermarket, increasing market share from 27.4% to 27.7% over the period.

Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Co-op and Iceland all lost market share and sales compared with a year ago, while Aldi and Lidl enjoyed the strongest growth, with both seeing sales up 3.3% in the 12 weeks to February 20 compared with the same period in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal