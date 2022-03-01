Online gambling business 888 fined £9.4m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Online gambling business 888 fined £9.4m

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:49 am
A person accesses the 888casino.com gambling website on a laptop computer (PA)
Online gambling firm 888 has been fined £9.4 million for social responsibility and money laundering failings.

The Gambling Commission said 888 UK Limited, which operates 78 websites including 888.com, had also received an official warning and would undergo extensive independent auditing.

The fine – one of the largest imposed by the regulator to date – is the second enforcement action for the 888 group. In 2017 they paid a £7.8 million penalty package for failing vulnerable customers.

The commission said 888 had failed to effectively identify players at risk of harm because their policies only required financial checks after a customer had deposited £40,000.

The operator also failed to contact a customer who lost £37,000 over six weeks during the pandemic and gave another customer they knew was an NHS worker earning £1,400 a month a monthly deposit cap of £1,300.

Money laundering failures included allowing customers to deposit £40,000 before carrying out source of funds (SOF) checks and accepting verbal assurances from customers as to their income.

One customers was allowed to spend £65,835 in just five months without an SOF check.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: “The circumstances of the last enforcement action may be different but both cases involve failing consumers – and this is something that is not acceptable.

“Today’s fine is one of our largest to date, and all should be clear that if there is a repeat of the failures at 888 then we have to seriously consider the suitability of the operator to uphold the licensing objectives and keep gambling safe and crime-free.

“Consumers in Britain deserve to know that when they gamble, they are participating in a leisure activity where operators play their part in keeping them safe and are carrying out checks to ensure money is crime-free.”

