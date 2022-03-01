Fuel prices hit new record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fuel prices hit new record

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 5:14 pm
Average fuel prices have reached the highest level on record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average fuel prices have reached the highest level on record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, figures show.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 149.22p.

That is up from 147.77p a week earlier.

Pump price of unleaded petrol
(PA Graphics)

A litre of diesel rose from 151.95p to 153.36p over the same period.

Oil prices have calmed after reaching an eight-year high last week due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered Ukraine.

This affected wholesale prices paid by fuel retailers.

Separate figures from data firm Experian Catalist show average fuel prices were 151.16p per litre for petrol on Monday, down from 151.25p on Sunday.

Diesel rose from 154.72p to 154.75p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “A rise of 1.5p in the average cost of a litre of petrol over the space of just seven days serves to highlight what a torrid time drivers are having at the pumps at the moment.

“This is on top of the 2p increase they had already suffered during the first three weeks of February.

“Drivers will be wondering if prices will ever stop rising, but the conflict in Ukraine is only likely to make matters worse.

“Diesel hitting a new all-time will also put yet more pressure on businesses who depend on the fuel and will likely lead to higher prices for consumers as they inevitably pass on their increasing costs.”

One motorist was shocked to pay 185.9p per litre when he filled up with super unleaded at Toddington Services on Monday.

Stuart Gallagher, editor of Evo, a magazine dedicated to performance cars, told the PA news agency: “It was a motorway service station, which you always expect to pay a premium at.

“But there’s a premium and then there’s what they’re charging, which, at the moment, is just… I mean, I’ve never seen it that high before.

“I didn’t think I’d ever see it that high. That’s just crazy.”

