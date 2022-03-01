Daily Mirror publisher warns soaring print costs to hit earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daily Mirror publisher warns soaring print costs to hit earnings

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:27 am
The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers has seen shares plunge as it warned that higher printing costs are set to impact profits this year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers has seen shares plunge as it warned that higher printing costs are set to impact profits this year.

Reach, which also owns a raft of regional titles including the Manchester Evening News, revealed that inflation pressures had recently “intensified”.

It said rising costs were being felt the most across newspaper print production, with soaring energy prices adding to supply chain challenges.

Shares lost nearly a quarter of their value at one stage as the group cautioned this is expected to see a “modest” fall in operating profits over 2022, with ongoing cost saving actions only partly able to offset the impact.

The warning took the shine off figures showing its first like-for-like growth in revenue for 14 years.

Reach said: “The impact from inflation, which began to affect the business towards the end of 2021, has now intensified, particularly in print production.

“This has primarily been reflected in the cost of newsprint (paper for printed products), which having previously been impacted by rising distribution costs and supply challenges, now also reflects the significant increase in energy prices.

“As a result, the gross impact of inflation in 2022 is expected to be higher than in recent years.”

Its annual results showed the group already saw a “significant” rise in newsprint costs last year, up 16% at £52.9 million.

Investors in the group headed for the exit, despite Reach revealing revenues rose 2.6% to £615.8 million last year, marking the first top line growth since 2007.

It posted a rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £143.5 million in 2021, up from £131.3 million in 2020.

The publisher has been shifting its focus online, with digital sales growth of 25.4% more than offsetting a 4.7% decline in print revenues.

But online revenue growth has pared back since the year-end, up 10.3% in the first eight weeks of 2022, while print saw a 4.2% drop, leaving overall group turnover 0.7% lower.

“We expect digital revenue growth to again offset print decline, with total revenue flat for the full year 2022,” added Reach.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said they expect the inflation hit to see pre-tax profits drop to £134.3 million in 2022.

“We feel the inflationary impact may well endure, so impacting 2023 as well, though further cost-saving measures will surely be brought to bear,” they said.

