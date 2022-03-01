Financial Conduct Authority offers staff new deal with 5% pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Financial Conduct Authority offers staff new deal with 5% pay rise

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 2:13 pm
The FCA said staff will see a 5% pay rise this year (FCA/PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) attempted to draw a line under tensions in the organisation over changes in staff pay.

Unions had been critical of plans by the financial watchdog to scrap bonuses for staff but the FCA has said this is to increase base pay for the lowest-paid workers.

The FCA said it would increase current proposed pay rises and give workers a one-off cash payment in recognition of the changes in the cost of living.

Base pay will rise 5% this year, compared to previous proposals of 4%, and a 4% backdated cash payment will also be made.

However, the pay rises will only be rewarded to staff who hit performance-related targets, although those who miss them will be able to get partial uplifts at mid-year reviews, the FCA said.

Chief executive Nikhil Rathi said: “I understand the strength of feeling about some of the changes we are making.

“We have welcomed the open debate and discussion and, with the Board, considered all the feedback we have received.

“We believe we have developed a fair, competitive and sustainable offer that will help us achieve our regulatory objectives, as well as diversity goals, that supports the lowest paid and the strongest performers, with most colleagues receiving a minimum salary increase of over 9% over the next two years and an average of over 12% over that period.”

Unions had previously attacked proposals, saying it would leave some staff facing significant pay cuts once bonuses had been removed.

Unite asked for formal recognition from the FCA, although this was rejected and remains off the table.

Membership numbers were said to have increased but the FCA rejected suggestions there had been a high turnover of staff.

Attrition levels are at 13%, which is in line with historical numbers, according to the FCA.

As part of the offer, around 800 of the FCA’s lowest paid staff will receive average salary increases of £4,310 to bring them up to new lowest salary benchmarks.

With other salary increases and performance related pay, overall average increases will be around £5,500, the FCA said.

