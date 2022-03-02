Poster for cryptocurrency Floki Inu banned for trivialising investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poster for cryptocurrency Floki Inu banned for trivialising investment

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:03 am
The banned ad (ASA)
A poster for cryptocurrency Floki Inu has been banned for trivialising investment in the market and for taking advantage of consumers’ lack of experience.

The poster, seen in November across the London Underground, featured an image of a cartoon dog wearing a Viking helmet and read: “Missed Doge. Get Floki.”

Smaller text at the bottom of the ad said: “Your investment may go down as well as up in value. Crypto currency is not regulated in the UK.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) challenged whether the ad was irresponsible because its use of an image of a cartoon dog wearing a Viking helmet and the claim “Missed Doge. Get Floki” exploited consumers’ fears of missing out and trivialised investment in cryptocurrency, and took advantage of consumers’ inexperience or credulity.

Floki Ltd, trading as Floki Inu, said the cartoon dog was its corporate logo and was based on Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk’s dog Floki.

They said it was not unusual for cryptocurrencies to originate from humour and/or memes and it was unclear how this could trivialise cryptocurrency.

They said the intended audience of the ad was the “informed consumer”, who would understand the cryptocurrency market and how it worked, either through research or personal interest, and made an informed decision whether or not to invest.

The ASA acknowledged Floki Inu’s comments that the ad was only aimed at the “informed consumer”, but said the ads were addressed to a general audience on London transport poster sites.

The ad’s phrase “Missed Doge. Get Floki” would have been understood to mean that for consumers who had missed out on an earlier cryptocurrency, in this case Dogecoin, Floki was a brand new alternative.

The ASA said: “We acknowledged that the image of a cartoon dog wearing a Viking helmet was Floki Inu’s corporate logo and appreciated that some cryptocurrencies had their origins in humour and memes.

“We considered that such imagery in and of itself would not necessarily trivialise investments.

“Nevertheless, in the context of an ad that was promoting cryptocurrency, especially one that was presented specifically to play on consumer’s concerns of not missing out on the next cryptocurrency to sharply appreciate in value, we considered that the use of cartoon imagery gave the impression that purchasing cryptocurrency was a light-hearted and trivial matter.

“As such, it distracted consumers from the seriousness of an investment which was volatile and unregulated.

“For those reasons, we concluded that the ad irresponsibly exploited consumers’ fear of missing out and trivialised investment in cryptocurrency.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in the form complained about, adding: “We told Floki to ensure that they did not irresponsibly exploit consumers’ fear of missing out and trivialise investment in cryptocurrency.

“We also told them to ensure that they did not irresponsibly take advantage of consumers’ lack of experience or credulity by not making clear Capital Gains Tax could be due on cryptocurrency profits.”

