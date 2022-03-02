Retail prices rise at their fastest rate in more than a decade, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Retail prices rise at their fastest rate in more than a decade, figures show

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 12:03 am
Shoppers, like these in Cambridge, face rising prices (Chris Radburn/PA)
Shoppers, like these in Cambridge, face rising prices (Chris Radburn/PA)

Retail prices rose in February at their fastest rate in over a decade, figures show.

Shop price annual inflation accelerated to 1.8% in February, up from 1.5% in January – the highest rate of inflation since November 2011, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Food inflation remained the key driver behind higher prices, particularly for fresh food, which has been impacted by poor harvests, both in the UK and globally.

(BRC-NielsenIQ)

Meanwhile, the increase from last month was the result of rising prices for non-food products, particularly health, beauty and furniture.

Non-food inflation accelerated to 1.3% in February, up from 0.9% in January, its highest rate since September 2011.

Food inflation remained unchanged at 2.7% in February but remains above the 12 and six-month average price growth rates of 0.7% and 1.6% respectively and is at its highest rate since September 2013.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Price rises will be unwelcome news for households who already face falling disposable income because of the rise in national insurance and energy price caps.

“Retailers continue to face cost pressures from higher shipping rates, with crude oil prices having almost doubled over the last year. Other pressures include labour shortages, commodity price increases, and rising energy prices.

“Retailers are going to great lengths to mitigate against these price rises and support their customers, for example many supermarkets have expanded their value ranges for food. Unfortunately, there are limits to the costs that retailers can absorb.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “Inflation has increased since the start of the year and the underlying trend in shop prices will be upwards over the next few months.

“With falling disposable income for most households, retailers will need to keep encouraging customers to spend by offering choice and value and, for some, discounts as well as added benefits for loyal shoppers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal