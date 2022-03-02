Tube disruption continues after strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tube disruption continues after strike

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 8:24 am
Commuters wait for services to resume at Ealing Broadway Tube station in London (PA)
Commuters wait for services to resume at Ealing Broadway Tube station in London (PA)

London Underground services continued to be disrupted on Wednesday, after a strike by thousands of workers crippled the Tube on Tuesday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Tube was suspended during Tuesday’s rush hour, with only a few services running later in the day.

People wait to get on buses at Liverpool Street station in central London on Tuesday
People wait to get on buses at Liverpool Street station in central London on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA

Transport for London had warned that disruption would continue into Wednesday, with no Tubes until at least 7.30am and a severely disrupted service until later in the morning.

TfL said customers should avoid travelling in the early morning and try to make their journeys later in the day.

Further disruption is expected all day on Thursday during another strike, with customers advised to work from home if they can, and into Friday morning.

Some Tube stations were closed on Wednesday and commuters faced another miserable journey to work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal