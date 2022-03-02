London and Wall Street markets recover despite Ukraine worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

London and Wall Street markets recover despite Ukraine worries

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 5:24 pm
The FTSE 100 Index made gains on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s leading shares made strong gains despite further uncertainty in Ukraine as recent volatility continued across Europe’s markets.

Recent wild movements in the markets were highlighted by contrasting fortunes from the two Russian companies set to drop from the FTSE 100, Polymetal and Evraz.

Polymetal sprang by a fifth while Roman Abramovich-backed Evraz plunged by more than 30%.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 99.36 points, or 1.36%, at 7,429.56 points.

“The see-saw moves in stock markets continue,” commented Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

“Today has seen the dip buyers emerge and take control of the session, with the upward move gathering pace throughout the afternoon.

“Some dip buyers will hang their hopes on the use of ‘uncertain’ by the Fed to suggest the pace of tightening will be slowed, and others will be reasoning that for now the sanctions shock has worn off.”

In continental Europe, this helped sentiment stay slightly aloft but nevertheless came after a particularly heavy slump on Tuesday.

The French Cac was up 1.81% and the German Dax was 0.86% higher at the end of the session.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street remained positive as Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell confirmed plans to hike interest rates this month.

Meanwhile sterling launched its recovery against the wavering dollar.

The pound increased by 0.35% against the dollar to 1.336, while it fell 0.05% against the euro to 1.202.

In company news, housebuilder Persimmon moved higher after it enjoyed a boost in revenues and rising house prices due to the strong property market.

Nevertheless, the company said it could see disruption to the UK economy as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, which is expected to push inflation further.

Shares in Persimmon lifted by 48p to 2,370p at the end of trading.

Office giant Workspace finished lower for the day after it agreed a £272 million deal to buy commercial property firm McKay Securities amid the continued shift towards hybrid working.

Workspace closed 30p lower at 739p after sealing the 297p-per-share move for McKay.

Shareholders in listed rival McKay were much more pleased with the deal, sending their shares 65.5p higher to 288p.

Engineering group Weir said that the financial impact of a cyberattack last year was at the lower end of its expectations, helping its shares to move higher.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Glasgow, reported that it benefited from “robust action” to the ransomware attack, as it posted an 18% increase in profits.

Shares in the firm rose by 158p to 1,678.5p.

The price of oil struck another seven-year high as Brent crude soared by 4.35% to 109.54 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Polymetal, up 48p at 306.9p, Rolls-Royce, up 6.23p at 98.23p, Melrose, up 8.35p at 141.75p, Prudential, up 66p at 1,129p, and Whitbread, up 143p at 2,844p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Evraz, down 42.85p at 60p, Royal Mail, down 28.8p at 359p, Coca-Cola HBC, down 102p at 1,670.5p, Flutter Entertainment, down 324p at 9,132p, and Fresnillo, down 22p at 702.8p.

