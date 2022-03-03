Special postboxes celebrating authors will mark World Book Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Special postboxes celebrating authors will mark World Book Day

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:04 am
Jonny Duddle standing by the postbox in Nannerch, Flintshire, Wales decorated for World Book Day 2022 (Royal Mail/PA)
Jonny Duddle standing by the postbox in Nannerch, Flintshire, Wales decorated for World Book Day 2022 (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail is unveiling special postboxes celebrating authors and illustrators to mark World Book Day on Thursday.

The postboxes feature lines from books by authors including Greg James and Chris Smith, Nadiya Hussain, Dara McAnulty and Martin Waddell, with artwork from the likes of Harry Potter cover illustrator Jonny Duddle.

The postboxes are located in Luton, Nannerch in Flintshire, Dundee and Castlewellan in Northern Ireland, close to places of significance to either the writers or their work.

Royal Mail is also marking the 25th anniversary of World Book Day with a special postmark.

David Gold of Royal Mail, said: “The UK has produced many world class authors and illustrators who have written books and created characters that have inspired and entertained children and adults for generations.

“We are proud to be involved in the celebration of World Book Day’s 25th anniversary and to honour the works of some of the UK’s best-loved authors and illustrators on our postboxes.”

World Book Day
Author Pamela Butchart (left) and Michelle Sloan with a yellow Royal Mail postbox in Dundee, decorated for World Book Day (Royal Mail/PA)

Cassie Chadderton, chief executive of World Book Day, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating authors and illustrators from across the UK to mark our 25th anniversary with Royal Mail.

“It’s lovely to see some of our £1 book authors and illustrators featured and we hope the postboxes inspire more families to read together and showcase just a few of the wonderful books available for children to explore.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal