What ITV will offer on its new on-demand streaming service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

What ITV will offer on its new on-demand streaming service

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 10:04 am
ITVX will broadcast a number of shows first (ITV/PA)
ITVX will broadcast a number of shows first (ITV/PA)

ITV has announced a new streaming service through which it will premiere much of its new content six to nine months before it airs on its traditional TV channels.

The ITVX platform will replace the ITV Hub brand as the broadcaster increases its efforts to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.

The service will launch with two options in a bid to satisfy a broad demographic – viewers can choose to watch ad-funded programmes for free or trade up and buy ad-free content such as BritBox.

Announcing the platform on Thursday, ITV said it is adopting a “digital first windowing strategy” which will see its focus shift online.

ITVX will launch with big budget dramas including A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, and Sir Lenny Henry’s The Little Birds.

Initial comedy offerings will include a feature film of ITV2 show Plebs, a series using deep fake techniques to create celebrity set-ups, and a documentary about the controversy around Bill Cosby.

ITVX also intends to stream 500 films for free in its first year.

ITV Hub currently has 4,000 hours of content while ITVX will have around 15,000 hours at launch, the broadcaster said.

In a nod to traditional linear broadcasting, ITVX will feature a changing list of themed Fast (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels, with 20 planned for launch.

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party
Damian Lewis stars in A Spy Among Friends (Isabel Infantes/PA)

ITV intends to offer viewers a new themed channel every week of the year through the service.

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, said: “We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences.

“In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers. This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said: “Our broadcast channels are very important to what we do, and we are still focused on delivering what ITV does better than anyone in commercial TV – creating programmes that bring audiences together – in-the-moment, in their millions, for that shared viewing, scheduled TV experience.

“However we know we have to deliver our programmes to as many people as possible in all the ways they want to watch them, and going forward viewers will now see a wide array of shows premiering first on ITVX, which is the cornerstone of ITV’s digital acceleration.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal