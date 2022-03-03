Bet365 boss Denise Coates takes home almost £300m pay packet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bet365 boss Denise Coates takes home almost £300m pay packet

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:45 pm
Bet365 boss Denise Coates took home almost £300 million during the last financial year (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Bet365 boss Denise Coates took home almost £300 million during its last financial year as the pandemic stalled growth at the betting giant.

It represented a roughly £170 million cut in pay and dividends for Ms Coates, one of Britain’s richest women, according to new filings.

The gambling boss was paid a £250 million salary in the financial year to March 28 2021, and also received a share of more than 50% of the company’s £97.5 million dividend.

The figure takes her pay and dividends to around £1.3 billion for the past five years.

She founded the online gambling company in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent after spotting the potential of internet betting to revolutionise the industry.

The accounts of Companies House show Bet365 revenues were broadly flat, inching to £2.818 billion for the first year of the pandemic, compared with £2.811 billion in the previous year.

Bosses at the firm said a surge in online gaming demand helped offset significant disruption to sporting schedules during the year.

“At the start of the period we experience the almost complete cessation of sporting events, however by the end of the first half of the year, we saw the resumption of sports with the vast majority of European football leagues managing to conclude their domestic seasons,” the company said.

Meanwhile, operating profit increased by 47% year-on-year to £285.5 million, which it said was particularly driven by reduced pay packets for directors.

